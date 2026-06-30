Extreme heat warning in effect

DAYTON — The entire Miami Valley is under an extreme heat warning through 8 PM Thursday.

Heat Alerts

Yesterday the Dayton International Aiport (DAY) reported 90 degrees for the first time since the 10th of June. The heat index at its max at DAY was reported at 101 degrees.

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High temperatures are forecast in the 90s through Saturday and dew points are in the mid to upper 70s making it feel like we are in the low 100s.

Heat Index Forecast

The heat dome holds over the Miami Valley trapping the hot and humid air causing dangerous conditions. Air quality will suffer due to the stagnant air. Those with asthma and COPD need to stay inside.

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A few friendly reminders with this dangerous heat:

Stay hydrated with water Limit your time outdoors Dress accordingly Check on your pets and neighbors Don’t walk in peak heating hours, between 12 and 4 PM

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