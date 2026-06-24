Eye care practice marks grand opening of new Montgomery Co. location

HARRISON TWP. — An eye care practice has officially opened its new Montgomery County location.

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Harrison Township said in a social media post that CVP Physicians Dayton hosted a ribbon-cutting at its new office on Woodbury Drive.

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The township stated that this new facility marks a new chapter for the practice and allows them to serve more patients across the Miami Valley.

“This beautiful renovation represents a significant private investment along our Main Street Corridor and in the Shiloh community,” Harrison Township said.

They added that projects like this help strengthen their neighborhoods, improve healthcare access, and demonstrate confidence in the township’s future.

CVP Physicians has locations in Beavercreek, Dayton, Centerville, and Springboro.

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