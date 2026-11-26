FAA orders ground stop in Miami after FedEx plane goes off runway

MIAMI, Florida — The FAA ordered a ground stop in Miami on Wednesday night, causing delays.

According to a social media post, FedEx Flight 910 ran off the runway after landing at Miami International Airport around 8:40 p.m.

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The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 departed from Frederick W. Smith International Airport in Memphis.

Flights will be resuming shortly at Miami International Airport after FedEx Flight 910 ran off the runway after landing. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 departed from Frederick W. Smith International Airport in Memphis. There are no reports of injuries. The FAA will investigate the… https://t.co/9COgrXdMdB — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 26, 2026

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation by the FAA.

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