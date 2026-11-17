Police said Flock cameras helped catch a suspect who is accused of assaulting someone at a local bank.

MIAMISBURG — Police said Flock cameras helped catch a suspect who is accused of assaulting someone at a local bank.

News Center 7’s John Bedell spent the day working the story and learned that the incident started inside a bank with a Facebook Marketplace exchange.

The call came from inside the Fifth-Third Bank at the intersection of Alex Road and State Route 725 after a deal for two iPhones turned violent.

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Monday afternoon turned chaotic for customers inside the bank.

Officer Cindi Threlkeld said, “The altercation happened inside the bank and the bank locked the bank down. They were out of service for almost an hour.”

The bank turned into a crime scene because of a robbery, but this was not a bank robbery.

“So, this was actually a Facebook Marketplace transaction,” Threlkeld said.

Police said 18-year-old Jamarei Harper agreed to buy two new iPhones from a guy. The bank lobby was the public place they chose for the transaction, but the deal went south.

Police said Harper instead took the iPhones after he assaulted the seller.

“The altercation spilled out into the lobby and then into the parking lot. The bank locked the doors because they weren’t sure what was happening at the time. The victim came in and reported it was a robbery,” Threlkeld said.

Police said Harper took off in a car as police responded to the bank.

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Miamisburg Police said they used Flock cameras in the area to find a license plate number and which way the suspect’s car was going. They sent those details to other law enforcement agencies around Miamisburg.

A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on I-75 saw the description, saw the car, and pulled it over in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Franklin.

Harper was arrested and put in handcuffs, and is now being held in the Montgomery County Jail on charges of robbery, inducing panic, and possession of criminal tools.

Harper was one of two adults in the car. Police said there were also two juveniles in the car, but right now, Harper is the only one facing charges; Miamisburg Police said that could potentially change.

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