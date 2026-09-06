Faile breaks Dragons home run record

DAYTON — A Dayton Dragons record set over 20 years ago has been broken.

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John Michael Faile homered in the Dragons’ 9-5 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Saturday.

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It was the 26-year-old’s 31st home run in his Dragons career, hit in the bottom of the first inning, breaking the franchise record for all-time career home runs.

The record was previoulsy set by Chris Williamson in 2002.

The Dragons had a record-breaking week, setting the franchise record for total runs scored in a season on Friday. The previous record of 730 runs was set in 2000.

The Dragons close out their six-game series with the Whitecaps today. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

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