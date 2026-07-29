Fairborn City Schools announces new athletic director

FAIRBORN — A local school district has announced its new athletic director.

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Fairborn City Schools has hired Aaron Drakeford as the district’s new athletic director, according to a school spokesperson.

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He previously worked as a building administrator at Northridge High School. Before that, Drakeford served as Northridge’s Dean of Students and Athletic Director.

“Aaron’s experience as both a school administrator and athletic director, combined with his commitment to developing students and building strong relationships, makes him an outstanding fit for our district,” said Amy Gayheart, Fairborn City Schools Superintendent. “We are confident his leadership will strengthen our athletic programs and positively impact our students, coaches, and community.”

Drakeford will oversee all high school athletic programs. His roles include providing leadership and support to coaches, student-athletes, and families, the school spokesperson said.

“His responsibilities will include scheduling athletic events, supervising coaches, managing athletic operations, promoting compliance with state and league regulations, and ensuring student-athletes have the resources and support they need to succeed both on the field and in the classroom,” the spokesperson added.

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