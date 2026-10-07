Fairborn neighbor fears for safety after two separate fires hit nearby home

Police want to know who set fire to a property twice.

Fairborn neighbor fears for safety after two separate fires hit nearby home

FAIRBORN — Police want to know who set fire to a property twice.

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Katie Finnegan lives on Flintridge Drive in Fairborn next to the house that burned.

On Saturday morning, she woke up to flames.

“I just started seeing lights, and then I heard all the sirens,” Finnegan said.

It happened again early Monday morning.

“The same house; it’s just the garage this time, and I don’t know why someone just wants to light these fires, and they don’t consider the people around,” she said.

Crews boarded up the house, but there’s soot covering the garage and a lot of burned belongings.

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Finnegan’s house was damaged too.

She said the heat from the fire melted her siding.

“It was just the one because when it was the house in the back of the house, there was the whole driveway, you know, keeping distance,” Finnegan said.

She’s grateful for the medics and firefighters who checked on her family.

“For making sure me, my daughter, and my husband were safe and to make sure our house was safe. I was a little worried about my cats staying in there,” Finnegan said.

Fairborn Fire Chief Ryan Williams said the investigation is ongoing.

Finnegan said until they solve it, she’ll feel uneasy.

“I’m just getting worried because now that there was, since there was the one around the corner,” Finnegan said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 937-754-3018.

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