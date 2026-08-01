Fairfield Police Department announces death of officer

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Police Department is mourning the death of one of its officers.

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The department announced the passing of Officer John French on Saturday.

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“Officer French was more than a member of our department, he was a dedicated public servant, a trusted colleague, and a valued friend. Throughout his service, he demonstrated an unwavering commitment to protecting our community and serving others with professionalism, integrity, and compassion,” the department wrote in a social media post.

They added that his loss is deeply felt throughout the department and by those who knew him.

“As we mourn the loss of Officer French, we also celebrate a life dedicated to service. His commitment to this profession and to the people of Fairfield will not be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire those who serve alongside us,” the department wrote.

The department also asked the community to keep his family and friends, along with fellow officers and professional staff, in their thoughts and prayers as they grieve.

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