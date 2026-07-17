Fairgoers face hazy skies as Montgomery County Fair begins weekend

People are starting to kick off the weekend at the Montgomery County Fair.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — People are starting to kick off the weekend at the Montgomery County Fair.

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“We usually go to the Greene County Fair. This is the first time we’ve been in the Montgomery County Fair,” Mike Botkin said.

On Friday, whether they were planning on staying for a few hours or were in and out

We talked to fairgoers about the hazy scene on the midway.

“I mean, it’s just clouding the sun,” Botkin said. “It smells a little different out here … smells smoky.”

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“Well, actually, I’m coming back from Michigan yesterday, and I was in Detroit yesterday. So it was worse yesterday in Detroit,” Michelle Saunders said.

Fair organizers said heading into the weekend of the fair means the highest attendance of the week.

“We’re gonna have demolition derby tonight. Tomorrow night is professional wrestling and Sunday night we’re wrapping things up with Bulls and Barrels,” Tim Colston, Montgomery Co. fair board president, said.

Colston spoke on precautions to keep fairgoers safe.

He pointed to the cooling area in the main building if people want to take a break inside.

“We got a state-of-the-art air conditioner. Filters are maintained, so it’s nice in there,” Colston said.

Botkin and Saunders said they might limit their time outside.

The Montgomery County Fair runs through Sunday; being an outdoor event, they also have plans for what to do in case of severe storms if those hit.

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