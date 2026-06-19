Fairground warns of fake event scam in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local fairground is warning people about a fake event scam.

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The Montgomery County Fairgrounds said in a social media post that someone named Darshawn Romine was reportedly selling tickets for an event called the “Jeep Nation USA-All Terrain Nationals & Festivals.”

Lori Paige, Montgomery County Fairgrounds executive director, said that the event is not scheduled at the fairgrounds.

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“Despite multiple attempts to meet with Mr. Romine, he has not shown up for any scheduled discussions,” she said.

She alleges that Romine began promoting and selling tickets for the “proposed event without securing our venue,” according to the social media post.

Paige said that no event is booked, approved, or associated with Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

She added that she had contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

“Please do not buy tickets to this event or support the event in any way,” said Paige.

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