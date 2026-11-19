CINCINNATI — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati seized a shipment containing 440 pieces of fake jewelry on Nov. 11.

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If the jewelry were real, it would have had a combined suggested retail price of over $2.4 million.

The parcel originated in the United Arab Emirates and was en route to a home in Illinois when customs officers stopped it for inspection.

The examination revealed fake items bearing trademarks from luxury designers, including Cartier, Tiffany, Chanel, Christian Dior, Van Cleef & Arpels, Bvlgari and Hermes.

Trade specialists with CBP’s Centers of Excellence and Expertise evaluated the pieces, confirmed they were inauthentic and seized the shipment for trademark infringement.

Border officials noted that counterfeit products often reveal themselves through substandard construction.

Common warning signs include peeling labels, low-quality ink, printing mistakes and flimsy packaging.

In addition, counterfeit garments and handbags often display uneven stitching, incorrect sizing or designs that genuine labels never made, while counterfeit electronics frequently exhibit short battery life and recurring overheating.

To guard against fake products, CBP advises shoppers to purchase directly from trademark holders or authorized retailers.

When shopping online, consumers should check seller reviews and verify that the business provides a valid U.S. telephone number and mailing address.

You can report suspected counterfeit merchandise through CBP’s online e-Allegations portal or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT.

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