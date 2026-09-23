Fall air holds for now, heat will return

FILE PHOTO: Today is the first day of fall.

DAYTON — For the last two days, the Dayton International Airport (DAY) has reported temperatures in the mid-60s.

The last time this occurred was May 22nd and 23rd.

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The first full day of Fall has arrived, and temperatures remain nearly 10 degrees below normal.

The average high for this time of year is roughly 76 degrees.

By the end of September and into early October, the average high will sit in the low 70s.

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Unfortunately, Mother Nature doesn’t know what she’s doing and refuses to keep the 60-degree weather around.

Heading into the beginning of October, high temperatures will once again push into the low 80s.

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