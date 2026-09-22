Fall arrives with cooler than average temperatures

DAYTON — An area of low pressure has parked itself to the southwest of the Miami Valley and keeping cloud cover of the region. This, along with the potential of drizzle and light showers through Thursday morning, will keep temperatures well below normal.

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Temperatures will hold in the 60s through Saturday. When this forecast verifies with 69 degrees or cooler for 6 days, this will be the coolest stretch of days since the beginning of March.

Temperature Trend

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The average high at the Dayton International Airport (DAY) this time of year is 77 degrees. By the end of September the average is 75 degrees. With highs in the 60s, much of the Valley is 10 degrees below normal.

However, moving into the start of October, the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) gives the Miami Valley high probabilities of being above average with temperatures.

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