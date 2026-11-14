Fallout continues after nationwide ground stop strands travelers across county

DAYTON — Flights have been cancelled and delayed at Dayton International Airport as airlines recover from Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky spoke with travelers at Dayton International Airport. She has the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 6 and 11.

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The FAA lifted its national ground stop on Friday night, as previously reported.

Around 35 flights have either been delayed or canceled at Dayton International Airport, according to FlightAware.com.

There were almost 7,000 flight delays in and out of the United States.

FlightAware reports that there were over 5,000 cancellations.

Travelers are dealing with the aftermath as they try to return home.

Ryan Smith is trying to return home tonight before leaving on another flight to California on Sunday.

He’s planning his next move.

“It was kind of like a little panic for a minute, like, all right, what’s going on? How long is this? Do I need to find an altar?” said Smith. “Transportation to get back home, because now I got this, and then how’s that going to affect my hotels and everything else?”

The car rental counters told Ava Petrosky that they are seeing more people renting cars to get to their destination.

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