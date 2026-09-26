Families take learning to new heights at Rocket Day at Air Force Museum

RIVERSIDE — Families across the Miami Valley took learning to new heights at this year’s Rocket Day at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
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News Center 7’s Ava Peterosky explains how Rocket Day gave people a hands-on experience tonight on News Center 7 at 6 on our WHIO news app or on WHIO.com.
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>>PHOTOS: Community explores aerospace, rocketry at Rocket Day event
Rocket Day is a free, family-friendly event celebrating science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
Many families tested flying rockets that they built themselves on Saturday.
Children of all ages built and launched their own model rockets and enjoyed hands-on activities, demonstrations, and a chance to explore aerospace and rocketry.
Dr. Shannon Peck-Vartle, a museum education specialist, told our news crew that it’s exciting to see families keep coming back.
“We keep on doing it year after year, because it is so easy and it’s such a hands-on, immersive experience that families can really come back year after year and build their skills, explore the collection, and engage with the museum,” she said.
Organizers have started planning next year’s event.
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