Family advocate provides update on 7 children rescued from ‘sadistic’ abuse

A family advocate has provided an update on the seven children who were removed from an abusive home in Dayton.

DAYTON — A family advocate has provided an update on the seven children who were removed from an abusive home in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the children’s mother, Heather Pippen, and her boyfriend, Stephanas Golden, have since been charged in connection with the abuse.

TRENDING STORIES:

Pippen faces four counts related to the abuse of her children and not cooperating with police.

>>RELATED: Boyfriend charged in ‘sadistic’ abuse of 7 children appears in court

Golden is charged with several felonies, including child endangering.

Both Pippen and Golden have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A social media video prompted intervention from authorities, leading to the children being placed in separate foster homes.

>>RELATED: Social media video showing alleged child abuse leads to arrest of mother, boyfriend

Shondale Atkinson, a family advocate with the Mustard Seed Foundation, said she was there when the children were removed from their home in April.

Atkinson said the children were scared, particularly the teen who filmed the video.

“That day, there was a lot of crying. There was a lot of, you know, just the community wrapping our arms around them. There was a lot of fear, especially for the oldest 15-year-old who had shot the video and not knowing what was going to happen from there,” Atkinson said.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck said that investigators believe Pippen and Golden abused all seven children.

Prosecutors allege Golden used belts, buckles and paddles to beat the children.

Prosecutors also believe Pippen was aware of the abuse, did not stop it and at times participated.

“Stephanas was doing things like lighting boards on fire and beating them with it,” Atkison said. “These kids were starved. They were malnourished when we finally got them out of that home.”

Atkinson confirmed that the biological father of five of the children had been making reports about his children since about 2022.

She added that the day of removal wasn’t the first time she had been to the home with Dayton police and Child Protective Services.

News Center 7 asked Atkinson why she believes CPS decided to do something that day.

“Because social media. You know the video; it was a hard video to watch. We did not necessarily want to put it on Facebook because of the privacy for the kids, but we knew we had to,” she said.

The children are physically okay, but Atkinson hopes they can all be reunited soon.

Five of the children have started visiting their biological father and a custody hearing has been scheduled for July.

Golden and Pippen are scheduled to appear in court on June 18.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]