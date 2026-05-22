Family displaced after fire in Dayton duplex

DAYTON — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a duplex in Dayton on Thursday evening.

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Fire crews responded to reports of a fire in the 600 block of Rockford Avenue at approximately 7:39 p.m., according to Dayton Fire Department Captain Ryan McElroy.

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Upon arrival, firefighters found flames in an upstairs bedroom of the duplex.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, McElroy said.

One of the families that lives in the duplex was displaced, but the other was not.

No one was injured in this fire, McElroy said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

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