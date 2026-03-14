Family finds grenade after death of Korean War veteran

BUTLER COUNTY — A MK2 “pineapple-style” hand grenade was found in a gun safe when family members were going through the belongings of a deceased Army veteran who had served during the Korean War.

On Friday morning, around 9:20 a.m., the Butler County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad was called to the residence for the grenade, according to a Facebook post.

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The grenade appeared to be intact but had a plugged base, indicating a non-military altercation.

The Bomb Squad safely secured the device, which will now undergo further diagnostic examination, including X-ray, to determine its condition.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad is specially trained to respond to incidents involving explosive devices, military ordnance, and suspicious packages.

Bomb technicians use specialized equipment and extensive training to safely identify, examine, and render devices safe in order to protect both the public and first responders.

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