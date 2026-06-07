Family, friends gather to remember man killed in Dayton shooting

Family and friends gather to remember Bruce Erwin, Junior, who was killed in a Dayton shooting last weekend.

DAYTON — Family and friends gather to remember a man who was killed in a Dayton shooting last weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported, Bruce Erwin, Junior, was killed in a shootout early on May 31 on Salem Avenue in Dayton.

TRENDING STORIES:

People know him as “Kyd” Erwin or Mr. 937 for his promotion of Dayton-area events and parties.

His family spoke with our news crew about how much they loved Bruce at All Nations Bible Fellowship Church.

“He was the funny uncle,” said Trameer Turley. “He was the funny, trick, silly uncle. If I’m mad, he’ll always find a way to make me smile.”

“He just in-boxed me when I lost my cousin a couple of weeks ago, like, ‘I love you,’ and that’s all he said,” said Tracy Marie. “He was that type of person. He loved everybody.

Everybody who went shared one sentiment.

Bruce Erwin, Junior, was very loved, and will be missed.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]