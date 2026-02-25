Family gathers to remember murdered Tipp City woman

TIPP CITY — Family and friends had a birthday celebration for a Tipp City woman who was murdered days before her 38th birthday.

Tuesday would have been Ashley Flynn’s 38th birthday.

The family gathered “with broken hearts” to celebrate her birthday, the family said in a statement to News Center 7’s Mike Campbell.

Ashley Flynn died over one week ago in her home on Cunningham Court in Tipp City, according to previous News Center 7 reports.

Her husband, Caleb Flynn, has been in jail since Thursday.

He is charged with one count of homicide, two counts of felonious assault, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Ashley’s family sent this statement to News Center 7 on Tuesday.

“(Tuesday), our Ashley would have turned 38.

“With broken hearts, we chose to celebrate - only because Ashley was always the first to celebrate the people she loved.

“Her girls blew out candles on chocolate cupcakes, their mom’s favorite - as neighborhood friends gathered to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ and sent balloons with messages from all of us drifting gently toward heaven.

“Heaven. That’s where her two little girls know their mommy is now, watching over them every day.

“We miss her in ways words can’t capture. But we hold tightly to this: Ashley’s life was always about pointing people to Jesus and showing them His love. And her legacy will live on - in her daughters, in her parents, in her sister, and in the many lives she touched and influenced along the way.

The way this community has rallied behind us and blessed our family is beyond comprehension. We are so very grateful they walk with us as we take one day at a time, trusting God with every step.”

