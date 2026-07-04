Family identifies man killed in area shooting; offers $10K reward for information

MIDDLETOWN — The family of a man who was shot and killed in Middletown earlier this week is offering a reward for information on the shooting.

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In a statement shared with News Center 7, family members identfied Deshawn Rippey as the man who was shot and killed in the 1300 block of Yankee Road in Middletown around 2:10 a.m. on Thursday.

Rippey was found by Middletown Police suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

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The family added that they are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Rippey’s death.

The family said in their statement that they believe someone knows what happened and that the reward is meant to encourage anyone who may be “scared, unsure, or hesitant to come forward with real information.”

The person who provides information does not need to identify themselves to the family. The family said that if the information leads to an arrest and conviction, the family will make sure the reward is paid out in a way that the person feels most comfortable.

“Our mother deserves answers. Our family deserves peace. Deshawn deserves justice. This was a senseless act of violence, and we are asking anyone with real information to do the right thing,” the family said in their statement.

Anyone with information as to what happened is asked to contact Detective Kristi Hughes at (513) 425-7733 or via email at kristi.hughes@cityofmiddletown.org, or the Police Dispatch Center at (513) 425-7701.

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