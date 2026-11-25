A family continues to mourn after their loved one was shot and killed in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD — A family continues to mourn after their loved one was shot and killed in Springfield.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11, the family of 27-year-old Mohammad ‘Roz’ Chaudhry said that he died protecting those he loved.

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The Chaudhry family is together this Thanksgiving. But the man they say was their family glue will be missing at the table.

“There’s a before Razwan, and now there has to be an after Razwan that should not be the case,” said Farah Chaudhry, the victim’s sister.

Roz was shot and killed after an argument on Werder Street, just up the block from North Belmont on Nov. 19, as News Center 7 previously reported.

“He loved to add spices. He would come back as I’d look away and he’d just add a little bit more,” said Tanzila Chaudrhy, the victim’s sister.

“Now I’m just thinking about all the holidays we won’t have with him, and that really hurts because he didn’t deserve what happened to him,” said Farah.

His three children, Zaynn, Zamarah, and Braelynn, were his everything.

“Even when he was 10 years old, he was like, I’m going to grow up, and I’m going to have a bunch of kids,” said Tanzila Chaudrhy.

Their mom and his fiancé, Tralyn Hall, were there when Chaudhry’s life was taken from him.

“She’s the one who found him. And she’s like, why are you not talking? You’re usually talking,” said Farah.

The family said that Raz was anything but ordinary. He was someone who made people feel seen. Roz stood by his family’s side until the end.

“I think it’s that family unit that is helping us. We’re all here together right now. We have family that came in from New Jersey and New York,” said Farah.

Now, the Chaudhry family says they will stick by him. They are asking the community to do the same.

Springfield Police are still looking for the suspect, 22-year-old Charles Anderson.

They say anyone who sees Anderson or knows where he’s at should not approach him.

Instead, you should call law enforcement right away.

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