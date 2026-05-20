Family offering $25K reward for missing dog

BEAVERCREEK TWP — A family is offering a $25,000 reward for the return of their dog.

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Her owners were in the area for a wedding when Stella was let out on May 14 in the area of Skyland Drive in Beavercreek Township, her owner confirmed to News Center 7.

There were some sightings on May 17.

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They are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to Stella’s return.

The search for the dog has received national attention, with celebrities like Paula Deen asking for the community to help bring Stella home.

Anyone who spots Stella is asked not to chase her and to call or text 561-774-5865 or email Stella@mission11.co.

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