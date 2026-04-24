Family says they ‘want to know why’ after murder charge filed in Hershall Creachbaum’s death

The family is speaking out after new charges were filed in the death of 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum.

Family says they ‘want to know why’ after murder charge filed in Hershall Creachbaum’s death

DAYTON — The family is speaking out after new charges were filed in the death of 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum.

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As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak and 11:00, Ashley Johnson, Creachbaum’s mother, and Michael Kendrick, Johnson’s boyfriend, were re-indicted on charges on Thursday.

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As previously reported by News Center 7, Kendrick has been charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering children.

Johnson has been charged with gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Hershall’s aunt, Jessica McNier, says that she’s been waiting for this to happen.

“I was extremely happy. I started crying. I instantly called her like, you know, he’s indicted for murder, and I think she should be indicted for murder too,” she said.

But many questions remain.

“I want to know why. I want to know why. What did you do to him? What did he do so wrong to that man? This so-called love for him,” said McNier.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office announced the new charges on Thursday.

Prosecutor Mat Heck said throughout the investigation, Kendrick and Johnson have told investigators multiple versions of what happened to Hershall.

“Hershall, an innocent 7-year-old autistic child, died, and neither the child’s mother nor her boyfriend reported the death to authorities, and in fact, attempted to cover it up,” Heck said.

Both Johnson and Kendrick are scheduled to be in court next Thursday.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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