Family speaks out after alleged killer arrested 2 months after man’s death

DAYTON — A family is sharing their pain and heartache two months after their loved one was killed in a shooting.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson talks to family members LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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William Talbott was found dead inside a home on Siebenthaler Avenue on March 13.

“I’m trying to hold it together. But you know, he was my only child, and I just hate it,” Margo Patterson, Talbott’s mother, said.

Court records show that Kailin Carter, 30, was arrested on Wednesday and charged on Thursday in Talbott’s death.

He’s facing two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and two counts of having weapons under disability.

Patterson called this a start.

“I’ve been tore up the last few days. I have my moments, because he was my only child,” Patterson said.

She said her son had flaws but was trying to change his ways.

“He was getting ready to start school. It was like that Monday, he was supposed to start in Sinclair,” Patterson said.

She shared their last conversation with News Center 7.

“The last thing he said to me the night before, ‘Mama, I love you.’ I said, ‘I love you too. Get it together.’ Because I was a hard mom. Get it, because I didn’t know how to be a man, but I could be your mom,” Patterson said.

Court records show that Carter and Talbott argued before the shooting.

Talbott left behind four children.

“I tell my daughter, you know, you got an angel that’s opening doors for you,” Tiffany Valentine, a mother of Tablott’s children, said.

Carter will appear in court on Friday.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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