Family speaks out after man pleads guilty to murder in death of Hershall Creachbaum

The man accused of killing 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum, Jr. last year has pleaded guilty to charges.

Man pleads guilty to murder, other charges in death of Hershall Creachbaum

DAYTON — Hershall Creachbaum’s family shared their reactions to Michael Kendrick’s guilty plea.

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Michael Kendrick pleaded guilty to one count of murder, three counts of gross abuse of a corpse, one count of endangering children, and two counts of tampering with evidence on Thursday, according to court administrators.

>> RELATED: Man pleads guilty to murder, other charges in death of Hershall Creachbaum

Creachbaum’s great aunt Jessica McNier and the rest of the family are preparing for sentencing.

“I think that he’s a coward; I also think he should get life without parole,” McNier said.

She said she wants to see Kendrick sent away for what he did in July 2025.

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“My nephew did not deserve what he did to him,” McNier said.

Kendrick admitted to investigators that he punched the child twice in his face and fractured his ribs, causing Creachbaum to die from those injuries.

Evidence shows Kendrick left his body to decompose near train tracks.

Then he moved the bones to the bridge.

“I wanna be able to speak up and say how we feel,” McNier said.

Dayton Police Chief Eric Henderson shared a statement saying, in part, “This was a heartbreaking and senseless crime against a young child who depended on others for his care and protection.”

Kendrick will be sentenced on Nov. 12.

Michael Deshaun Kendrick Photo from: Montgomery County Jail

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