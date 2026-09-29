Family updates lawsuit against daycare after infant suffers brain injury

HUBER HEIGHTS — A family makes a new claim in a case against a daycare.

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Two years ago, an 11-week-old was severely hurt, and the family alleges it was because of abuse in Early Beginnings Child Care & Learning.

“Around that period of time is when you expect your newborn to start smiling for the first time. Giggling for the first time,” Kimberly Burroughs, attorney, said.

Burroughs is describing what most parents experience with a 3-month-old, but Theo’s parents missed that.

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“Theo’s parents spent that time in the hospital watching their newborn struggle to stay alive while hooked up to hospital machines,” Burroughs said.

The family filed a complaint against Early Beginnings in July 2024, after their 11-week-old was rushed into emergency brain surgery.

“He needed bur holes drilled on both sides of his skull,” Burroughs said.

In March 2025, former daycare employee Jessica Matthews was charged with child endangerment.

It had begun before Theo’s parents brought him to the daycare, which is why they are adjusting their complaint.

They said the daycare knew of Matthews’ and other employees’ abuse, but hid it from them.

“Knowing cover-up of what happened, and that’s a pretty devastating thing to think about as a parent myself,” Burroughs said.

News Center 7 called the daycare twice for comment, but was hung up on both times.

Burroughs said they are pushing for more charges in this case.

We will continue to follow this story.

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