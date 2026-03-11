Family withdraws temporary protection order against man accused of killing his wife

TIPP CITY — There is a new development in the case of a man accused of killing his wife in Tipp City.

New court documents show the guardians of the couple’s children withdrew their temporary protection order against Caleb Flynn.

The order would prevent him from taking hold of any of the marital assets.

It would also prevent him from contacting his children if he were to make bail and be released.

As News Center 7 has previously reported, Ashley Flynn, 37, was found dead on Feb. 16 after officers received a report of a burglary and shooting at her home on Cunningham Court.

Her husband, Caleb, was arrested on Feb. 19.

He is facing charges of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

Caleb’s bond is $2 million, and he has a court appearance in late March.

