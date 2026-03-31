Farmers donate more than 300K eggs to Ohio families in need

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Hundreds of thousands of eggs were donated on Monday to help Ohio families in need.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Prairie Star Farms worked with farmers across the state to donate 302,400 eggs to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective as part of the nationwide effort called the Great American Egg Drive, our news partners at WBNS reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man accused of robbing local Key Bank arrested
- 2 in life-threatening condition after reported shooting in Dayton
- Racial justice groups demand accountability after man shot, killed by Dayton police
The Great American Egg Drive allows families to have access to eggs as they celebrate Easter and Passover.
“For us to get a donation this large means a lot of families in central and eastern Ohio will benefit from having fresh eggs on the table,” Matt Habash, President and CEO of the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, told WBNS.
The eggs, which Habash said are among the highest-demanded items for food banks, will be delivered to food pantries this week.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group