Father arrested after 22-year-old daughter shot, killed

EAST CLEVELAND — Deputies arrested a man in connection with the death of a woman early Sunday morning.

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Around 1:15 a.m., while working in the city of East Cleveland, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s (CCSD) deputies responded to the 1200 block of 134th Street for a report of a woman shot, CBS-affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

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Preliminary information indicates that a man, the suspect and father, had called the East Cleveland Police Department and stated that he had shot his daughter.

Deputies responded to the address along with members of the East Cleveland Police Department, according to a press release obtained by WOIO-19.

When officers arrived at the home, they discovered the 22-year-old woman in a bedroom with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced deceased on scene, and the father was not in the home, WOIO-19 reported.

Deputies said members of the CCSD Major Crimes Detective Bureau responded to the scene for investigation.

The CCSD Community Services Unit LAO worked to locate the father, and he was later located in a vehicle on the west side of Cleveland, WOIO-19 reported.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested him without incident.

The incident remains under investigation, and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the final cause of death.

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