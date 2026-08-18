Father charged in connection with the death of 23-month-old child learns sentence

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The father of a 23-month-old child who was charged in the child’s death has learned his sentence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell was in court when Kenyon Johnson learned his sentence. Catch his report LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Tuesday, Kenyon Johnson, 24, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison in connection with the death of 23-month old Braxton Trollinger.

Johnson was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury in December 2025 on charges including murder, endangering children, involuntary manslaughter, permitting child abuse, and tampering with evidence.

Last week, Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of murder, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas court documents. All other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The charges stem from an incident on July 14, 2023, when Dayton police and medics were called to an apartment in the 1600 block of Darst Avenue on reports of a medical emergency.

When crews arrived, they found 23-month-old Braxton Trollinger dead.

Officers noted the child had significant bruising and burn injuries, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

An autopsy determined Trollinger’s cause of death to be multiple blunt force trauma and burn injuries with lidocaine toxicity.

Johnson was already in prison for a separate felonious assault conviction when the prosecutor charged him with murder.

A Montgomery County Judge ordered that the two sentences run consecutively. Tuesday’s sentence will begin once the previous sentence ends in March 2028. His first chance at parole will be in 2043.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]