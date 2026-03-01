Father charged with burglary after allegedly breaking in to home, taking baby

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported disturbance on Saturday night in Harrison Township.

Around 9:42 p.m., neighbors reported that individuals were arguing on the porch in the 30 block of Redder Avenue, and that a baby may have been removed from the house, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the homeowner had come downstairs to investigate a noise and discovered that her daughter’s child’s father had forced his way into her home.

The man had allegedly caused damage and was holding her 1-year-old grandson.

The father of the child was angry, seemed intoxicated, and allegedly demanded to see the mother of the child. After being told to put the child down, the father left with the child.

Deputies located the man on a nearby street and tried to detain him. The man allegedly refused to comply with the deputies and resisted the deputies, along with dropping the baby.

A taser was deployed, and the man was then detained.

Harrison Township Fire Department medics checked the baby and the man out on scene.

The baby was not injured.

The suspect suffered minor injuries.

During the investigation, it was determined that the mother of the child was at work, and the child’s grandmother was babysitting.

The father allegedly forced his way into the home and caused damage.

The male was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a burglary charge.

The incident remains under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group