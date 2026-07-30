Father facing charges after taking 2-year-old from Miami Twp.

MIAMI TWP. — The man who was arrested for taking his 2-year-old daughter from Miami Township this week is now facing charges.

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Jesseph Sanders, 31, has been charged with abduction and interference with custody, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, family told Miami Twp. Sanders took his daughter from a home on Monday night.

Family members also said he had made statements that caused them to fear for the child’s safety.

Sanders and his daughter were found Tuesday afternoon in Illinois. Police said she was safe and he was taken into custody.

As of this report, Sanders has not been extradited to Ohio. He remains booked in the Cook County Jail in Illinois.

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