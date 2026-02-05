Father of fallen Centerville police officer has died

CENTERVILLE — The father of a fallen police officer has passed away.

John Kalaman Jr. passed away on Feb. 2 at the age of 81, according to an online obituary.

This comes less than two months after his wife, Paula, died at the age of 82.

Their son, Officer John P. Kalaman, was hit and killed by a motorist on January 12, 1998, while responding to a crash on Interstate 675.

Washington Township firefighter Robert O’ Toole also died in the crash.

Both John and Paula became activists after their son’s death.

They founded the Officer John P. Kalaman Memorial Blood Drive that is held annually. It has produced over 4,000 life-saving units of blood, his obituary said.

John and Paula also lobbied the Ohio Legislature to make the “Move Over, Slow Down” a law that is followed whenever emergency lights are seen on the road.

Visitation is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 9, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home on Far Hills Avenue.

His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation in Centerville.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

