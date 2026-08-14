Father pleads guilty to toddler’s death

DAYTON — A Dayton man has entered a guilty plea in the case involving the death of his 23-month-old son.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kenyon Joevon Johnson, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of murder, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents filed this week.

Johnson Sr, Kenyon Joevon (09/10/2001) Johnson Sr, Kenyon Joevon (09/10/2001) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 26-008892 on 07/22/2026 at 12:14 PM. Fourth Degree Felony - Domestic Violence/Injry (Released Nolle By State); Unclassified Felony - Murder (Pending); Third Degree Felony - Child Endangering (Released Nolle By State); Fourth Degree Felony - Domestic Violence/Injry (Released Nolle By State); Unknown - Return To Prison (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Child Endangering (Released Nolle By State); First Degree Felony - Permitting Child Abuse (Released Nolle By State); Third Degree Felony - Tampering W/ Evidence - Alter (Released Nolle By State); First Degree Felony - Involuntary Manslaughter (Released Nolle By State); (Montgomery County Jail/Montgomery County Jail)

As part of a plea agreement, counts of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, domestic violence, permitting child abuse, and tampering with evidence were dismissed.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 previously reported that on July 14, 2023, Dayton police and medics were called to an apartment in the 1600 block of Darst Avenue on reports of a medical emergency.

When crews arrived, they found 23-month-old Braxton Trollinger dead.

Officers noted the child had significant bruising and burn injuries, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The child’s father, Johnson, and his girlfriend, Jazzmine Huffman, were interviewed by police.

Johnson told police he found the child unresponsive and called 911.

An autopsy determined Trollinger’s cause of death to be multiple blunt force trauma and burn injuries with lidocaine toxicity.

Huffman pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with evidence earlier this year.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced next week. He faces life in prison with the chance of parole after 15 years, according to court documents.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]