A kindergartner at St. Christopher School received a special surprise at dismissal when his father returned home early from deployment.

VANDALIA — A kindergartner at St. Christopher School received a special surprise at dismissal when his father returned home early from deployment.

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Technical Sergeant Matthew Pugh arrived a day earlier than expected to reunite with his son, Axton, as the school day ended.

The heartwarming reunion took place during the week of Veterans Day.

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St. Christopher School welcomed Pugh back and thanked him for his dedicated service.

“We are incredibly grateful to Technical Sergeant Pugh for his service and dedication to our country and to the entire Pugh family for the sacrifices they have made along the way,” St. Christopher School said in a statement celebrating the homecoming.

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