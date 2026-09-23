Father, son arrested on drug charges in Richmond

RICHMOND — A father and son were arrested during a SWAT operation in Richmond on Wednesday morning.

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According to the Richmond Police Department, its SWAT Team worked alongside members of the department to execute the operation and take James Jones, Sr. and James Jones II into custody.

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Jones Sr., 45, was arrested on three failure to appear warrants, possession of cocaine or narcotic drugs, and possession of paraphernalia.

Jones II, 27, was arrested on possession of cocaine or narcotic drugs and possession of paraphernalia.

“We appreciate the professionalism and dedication of the officers involved in keeping our community safe,” the department wrote on social media.

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