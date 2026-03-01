Father, son killed; 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75

State troopers responded to a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in the Northern Miami Valley on Saturday night.

ALLEN COUNTY — A father and son were killed while four others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 on Saturday night.

The Lima and Wapakoneta Posts of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 8:15 p.m. to a report that a semi hit multiple vehicles on I-75 northbound, just north of the Cridersville exit in Allen County, OSHP told WCSM Radio.

The crash killed a father and son.

An initial investigation showed that a 2017 Great Dane semi-truck failed to maintain an assured clear distance as the driver approached backed-up traffic on I-75. The semi hit 4 vehicles and another semi, OSHP said.

They identified the semi driver as Yvio Michel, 53, from Florida.

The other vehicles struck were a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse, a 2022 Ford F-150, a 2015 Buick Enclave, a 2017 Wabash semi-truck, and a 2014 Mazda CX-9, according to OSHP.

Medics transported 58-year-old Ronald Foley, the driver of the Ford, and Michel to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other people were hospitalized with serious injuries. Kayla Route, 28, and Amanda Gipson, 45, OSHP said.

Route drove the Chevrolet Traverse, and Gipson drove the Buick Enclave.

Gipson was with her husband, Hurshel, 52, and their 11-year-old son. Both male passengers died at the scene, OSHP reported.

I-75 was closed for five hours. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) created a detour for northbound traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.

