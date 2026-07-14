Records: Father, son wanted by ATF now in custody

(The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives)

Eucelf Taste, Sr. (left) and Eucelf Taste, Jr. (right)

DAYTON — A father and son wanted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) are behind bars.

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Montgomery County Jail records show that Eucelf Taste, Jr. and Eucelf Taste, Sr. were booked Monday night.

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Jail records show that the father was arrested by federal officers and the son was arrested by Dayton police.

Taste, Jr. was wanted by the ATF in the Southern District of Ohio on a federal warrant for various drug and firearm offenses. The agency said he illegally possessed a machine gun.

His father was also wanted on various federal drug offenses.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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