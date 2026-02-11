Father-to-be wins jackpot with $5 lottery ticket

BEREA, Ohio — An Ohio father-to-be won over $45,000 with a $5 lottery ticket.

After going to the grocery store, Brian of Berea went to a Hirsh’s Sunoco located at 455 West Bagley Road in Berea to get gas, according to the Ohio Lottery.

While there, Brian purchased an EZPKAY Progressive Jackpot Lucky Numbers ticket to kill some time because his wife was at home sleeping.

After making his $5 wager, his plan to let her sleep was derailed because he scanned his ticket and found out he won the jackpot.

The ticket had 15 “5’s,” which meant that his Lucky 5’s wager was worth 25% of the jackpot. The jackpot on Feb. 10 was $182,465, so he won $45,616.

After state and federal taxes of 26.75%, Brian will recived %33,416.72.

The overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.62.

Brian told the Ohio Lottery that this win is a “blessing from God” and came at the perfect time because he and his wife are expecting their third child, a little girl, in July.

He said that they plan to use the money to purchase their first home.

Brian said that his family comes first, and he is so lucky to receive this blessing, especially with their expanding family.

“Money can’t buy happiness, but it helps!” Brian said.

