Faurcia plant closing in Franklin; 180 workers to be laid off

FRANKLIN — Nearly 200 people in Warren County are set to lose their jobs early next year when an automotive technology supplier closes its doors.

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In a WARN notice filed with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Forvia announced that its Faurecia Clean Mobility facility on Commerce Center Drive in Franklin would be closing.

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The company will begin permanently laying off 180 employees in five phases beginning in January.

The first phase of layoffs is expected to begin on Jan. 8, and the fifth and final phase is anticipated to begin on April 30.

According to the notice, impacted employees aren’t represented and do not have bumping rights.

Faurecia is part of Forvia, which is one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers.

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