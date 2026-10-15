FBI investigating letter containing white power sent to Ohio Secretary of State’s Office

COLUMBUS — The FBI is investigating after the U.S. Postal Service intercepted a suspicious letter intended for the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

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Ohio Secretary of State (OSOS) Frank LaRose confirmed in a statement that his office was the intended recipient of a “suspicious mailing that contained a powdery white substance.”

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He said that the Postal Service is dealing with similar suspicious mailings targeting election officials in several states.

LaRose stated he told county boards of elections to stay vigilant.

“Election officials should never have to fear for their personal safety while performing their duties, and there is no place in a peaceful democracy for violence, threats, or acts of intimidation,” he said. “We have a duty to the citizens of Ohio to deliver secure and accessible elections, and these kinds of cowardly threats will not deter us from that mission.”

LaRose said voters can have “absolute confidence” that Ohio’s election process is safe and secure.

“We also have security protocols and contingency plans in place for every election,” he said. “We are constantly working with law enforcement to review and improve them as part of our readiness planning for every election.”

LaRose said that the FBI is handling the investigation here in Ohio.

Early voting is underway in Ohio ahead of the November election.

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