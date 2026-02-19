FBI looking for man accused of robbing Ohio bank with fake bomb

EUCLID — The FBI says a man robbed a Northeast Ohio bank with a fake bomb this week.

This happened at a Fifth Third Bank in Euclid, shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man waited in the teller line, produced a demand note, and placed a shoebox on the counter, claiming there was an explosive device inside it, according to FBI Cleveland.

The man was able to leave the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Euclid Police and the FBI responded to the scene and were able to clear the “hoax device” left by the man.

Investigators say the man is approximately 50-60 years old. He’s approximately 5′10″ tall with a medium build.

Photos shared on social media show he was wearing a tan tracksuit with stripes down the sleeves and pantlegs. He also had on white sneakers, blue latex gloves, a medical mask, a black beanie hat, and glasses.

He reportedly left the scene in a blue Chevrolet Impala without tags and was heading south toward Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), the Euclid Police Department, or your local law enforcement agency.

