FBI still working to solve decades-old murder of Dayton police officer; Offering reward

DAYTON — The FBI is still working to solve the decades-old murder of Dayton Police Officer Kevin Brame.

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The Cincinnati Branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) shared on social media that they are still looking for those involved in the murder of Officer Brame and are offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to arrests in the case.

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Help us solve the murder of Dayton Police Officer Kevin Brame. The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of those involved. Officer Brame’s family has waited too long for justice. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the… pic.twitter.com/emean3WDH7 — FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) November 2, 2026

Officer Kevin Brame was shot while off duty in 1999.

He had just dropped off his children at his estranged wife’s house on Cherry Drive and was walking back to his car when he was shot from behind, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The Dayton Police Department and the FBI are still working to figure out who killed Brame.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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