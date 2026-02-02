February starts with a few chances for snow

DAYTON — Good Sunday evening, all! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here as we opened up February on a cold note. As we look back, January was cold here in Dayton. However, many might be shocked to know it was not record breaking!

January will go down as the 19th coldest in recorded history for Dayton with a mean temperature of 22.9 degrees. This was more than six degrees below average. The last two weeks of bitter cold really shaped the ranking as we had a prolonged stretch of temperatures nearly 30 degrees below average at times.

Temps

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

We are watching a few chances of snow in the forecast for this week as we start off February. The first of those arrives on Monday. Any snow that sticks would be less than one-half inch. However, given antecedent cold roads, any snow that sticks could prompt a slick spot or two.

Monday

Not everyone may see snow on Monday as the best chance for any to fall looks to be between 8AM and 2PM in general.

The best chance of snow this week looks to be on Tuesday as a system slides to our south. Some model disagreement is in place, however, the best odds of snow accumulating will be near and south of I-70.

Tuesday

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Snowfall totals will be less than impressive for snow lovers. However, most will likely see at least a fresh coating of snow. Some accumulation of 1-2″ in total between Monday and Tuesday is possible south of I-70 as Tuesday’s snow looks more promising and persistent in those areas.

Totals

We will watch for any shifts in the forecast and keep you updated as we kick off the new week! Stay warm!

©2026 Cox Media Group