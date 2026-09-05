Federal funds to support infrastructure repairs and flood mitigation in Midwest

OHIO — The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved nearly $36 million in post-disaster funding and flood mitigation grants for communities in Ohio and other states.
The funding includes $29 million allocated through FEMA’s Public Assistance program across all three states to reimburse local governments and public institutions for infrastructure repairs, debris removal, and emergency response expenses.
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The remainder supports hazard mitigation and infrastructure resilience initiatives designed to reduce future storm damage.
Aultman Health Foundation in Ohio received $12 million through Public Assistance for emergency protective measures and critical medical care costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program, FEMA approved over $854,000 for project work in Ohio.