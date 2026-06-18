Federal judge temporarily lifts Ohio’s hemp drink ban for some

CINCINNATI — Some intoxicating hemp drinks are temporarily back on shelves in Ohio.

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This return follows a federal judge’s 14-day temporary restraining order granted on Monday, enabling Cincinnati-based Urban Artifact and nine other companies to sell these products after challenging Ohio’s new hemp licensing law, Senate Bill 56, WCPO reported.

Senate Bill 56 had previously banned “intoxicating hemp products” across Ohio in March, affecting numerous local breweries and businesses.

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The federal judge’s findings indicated that Senate Bill 56 likely violates the Constitution because it mandates that products be sourced, manufactured, and distributed solely within Ohio, thereby restricting out-of-state sellers.

During this two-week order, only the companies involved in the lawsuit are permitted to sell THC and intoxicating hemp products.

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