Feds warn of scammers impersonating prosecutors

Federal authorities are warning people nationwide about an impersonation scam.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Individuals posing as federal prosecutors or other law enforcement officials are attempting to defraud people of their money around the country.

The criminals use text messages, emails, or phone calls to impersonate federal agents or prosecutors.

They claim victims are either involved in a fraud investigation or have been victims of fraud.

TRENDING STORIES:

The scammers typically make several contacts before requesting sensitive personal information, including credit card and banking details.

Scammers enhance their credibility by providing details such as actual law enforcement titles, badge numbers, names and addresses.

They may also “spoof” phone numbers to make calls appear to originate from legitimate government agencies.

In this specific scheme, callers are identifying themselves as “Prosecutor Dominick Gerace.”

U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II stated that the Department of Justice and the FBI will never instruct individuals to wire money.

“The Department of Justice and the FBI will never direct you to wire money,” Gerace said. “If you receive calls or messages of this sort, do not provide any personal information, credit card numbers, prepaid cards or money. Federal authorities do not call victims of crimes or suspects of crimes and ask for money or personal identifying information over the telephone.”

To avoid becoming a victim, people should always be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls, text messages, and emails.

If concerns persist about a caller’s claims, verify the information directly with the appropriate law enforcement agency or court officials.

If people believe they have been victims of a fraudulent scheme, they are encouraged to file a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

The report should include a description of the caller and any available caller ID information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]