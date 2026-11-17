DAYTON — A test of the Emergency Alert System will be conducted nationwide today.

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The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will test the Emergency Alert System nationwide on Tuesday, Nov. 17, around 2:20 p.m.

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Radio and TV programs will pause for about 1 minute to show the test messages, according to FEMA.

Standard EAS tones may be heard, and the message may be in English, Spanish, or both.

Cell phones will not receive the test.

No action is needed during the nationwide test.

FEMA said that the test will help make sure emergency alerts work when they matter most.

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