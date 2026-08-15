Few locally heavy thunderstorms possible tonight

Scattered heavy storms possible this evening into tonight.

DAYTON — Good afternoon to you on this Saturday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what has been a somewhat wet, warm, and humid day around the Miami Valley.

We could all use some dry time, but I am tracking the threat of a few heavy storms tonight and a few more on Sunday.

Tonight

Tonight features a chance of scattered thunderstorms developing. If they do in fact form, damaging winds and torrential rain are the main threats.

A brief tornado is possible, but is unlikely. It stays warm and humid with lows in the lower 70s.

SPC Outlook

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

A Flood Watch continues until 8 AM Sunday for the entire area.

Any heavy rain that falls over already saturated ground can lead to flooding in a short amount of time.

There will also be some dry areas between rounds of storms.

Not everyone gets rain, but where it falls, it can be problematic.

Flood Watch

Futurecast shows the idea of locally heavy storms where some may see very heavy rain, and others not seeing much at all.

Future1

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

As we move into Sunday, most guidance shows only a few lingering storms around, and less coverage.

This means more dry time than wet hours to end the weekend.

It remains oppressively humid and warm with highs in the middle 80s.

Future2

©2026 Cox Media Group